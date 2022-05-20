Stocks to Watch: Godrej Consumer, HPCL, Ashok Leyland, Biocon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices on Thursday tanked massively, tracking extremely weak trends, with heavy losses recorded in market heavyweights Reliance, SBI, TCS, Infosys, among others.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
Godrej Consumer: Homegrown FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹363.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹365.84 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL said in a regulatory filing.
Godrej Consumer: Homegrown FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹363.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹365.84 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL said in a regulatory filing.
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a 40 per cent drop in net profit in the quarter ended March 31 as higher refining margins were wiped away by losses on auto fuel sales. Net profit of ₹1,795.26 crore in January-March compared with ₹3,017.96 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Equitas Small Fin Bank: Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) Founder and CEO P N Vasudevan has asked the lender to look for his successor as he wants to hang up his boots to pursue "a distinct set of goals". He is also the Managing Director of Equitas, which began as a micro finance institution in 2007 and was later converted into the bank in 2016.
Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Punjab & Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at ₹346 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, helped by a decline in bad loans. The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of ₹160.79 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bosch: Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹350.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 dragged down by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹482 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
V-Guard: Leading consumer electronics manufacturer V-Guard Industries on Thursday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹89.6 crore, boosted by strong growth in the consumer durables and electrical segments.
Vishal Fabrics: The Ahmedabad-based Vishal Fabrics, one of the largest manufacturers of denims, on Thursday reported a 41 per cent jump in its net income at ₹20 crore for the March quarter, on better margins and higher sales.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ajmera Realty: Ajmera Realty & Infra India on Thursday reported 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹14.01 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Its net profit stood at ₹12.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Biocon: Biocon Ltd on Thursday said its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd and Viatris Inc have launched their biosimilar product -- Abevmy (bBevacizumab) -- in Canada for use in treatment of cancer. Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.