Stocks to Watch: Grasim, SBI, Dabur India, L&T Finance, Lupin, RBL Bank

New Delhi: Following are the stocks that will be in focus today:

Grasim Industries: Has set the price for its ₹4,000 crore rights issue at ₹1,812 per share. The rights issue will be open for subscription between 17 January and 29 January, and the record date has been fixed as 10 January. The company plans to issue up to 2.2 crore shares to promoters and the promoter group.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has announced the conclusion of successful placement of $250 million senior unsecured Green floating rate notes, referred to as "The Green Notes." This issuance, maturing on 29 December 2028, is part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term note programme and was conducted through a private placement facilitated by its London branch. The Green Notes rated BBB- by S&P, were issued on a floating rate basis of 1.20% above SOFR and has been listed on the India International Exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Finance Holdings: Has completed the merger of subsidiaries, L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself. With this merger, all the lending businesses will be housed under one entity i.e., L&T Finance Holdings. Separately, the company reported estimated retail disbursements at ₹14,500 crore for Q3FY24, a growth of 25% on YoY, while the retail loan book at the end of Q3FY24 is pegged at ₹74,750 crore, growing 31% YoY.

Dabur India: Demand trends witnessed "sequential improvement" in the December quarter, although rural growth continued to lag urban growth, homegrown FMCG major Dabur India said in a business update. The company expects to register "mid to high single-digit growth during Q3 FY24" in its revenue. International business is expected to register double-digit growth in constant currency terms, led by good momentum in the MENA region.

Lupin: The pharma major has received a tentative approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets, available in 5 mg/5 mg and 10 mg/5 mg strengths. Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets are indicated as adjuncts to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Finance Corp: Power Finance Corp has raised its market borrowing programme under different debt segments to ₹1.5 trillion from ₹80,000 crore for FY24.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender has registered a 13% YoY growth in total deposits at ₹92,743 crore for the quarter ended December, with retail LCR deposits growing 16% YoY to ₹41,209 crore. Gross advances grew 20% YoY to ₹81,870 crore, with retail advances rising 32% YoY and wholesale advances 6% YoY during the quarter.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Reported a 30.8% YoY growth in its gross loan portfolio to ₹16,408 crore for the quarter ended December. Total deposits increased 17.6% YoY to ₹15,111 crore during the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jupiter Wagons: Has received an order worth ₹473 crore from the defence ministry for manufacturing and supply of 697 boggie open military wagons.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The board of directors of the company will meet on 20 January to consider the proposal of stock split of the equity shares of the company.

