Stocks to watch: Grasim, Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp., Nykaa, Garden Reach Shipbuilders
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 23:
Grasim Industries: The company reported a 15.5% YoY rise in its Q4FY24 consolidated net profit at ₹2,721.81 crore, up from ₹2,355.67 crore in Q4FY23. The company’s revenue from operations also saw a 13% increase to ₹37,727.1 crore. The company’s EBITDA for Q4FY24 stood at ₹6,196 crore, marking a 27% growth YoY. For the full FY24, the consolidated net profit was ₹9,925.65 crore. The company achieved an all-time high consolidated revenue of ₹1,30,978 crore for FY24, up by 11% year-on-year, driven by strong performance from its diversified businesses portfolio, particularly the building materials and financial services businesses. The EBITDA for the year reached a record level of ₹20,837 crore.
