Stocks to watch: Groww, Delhivery, NBCC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed in negative territory on Tuesday, July 14, as investor sentiment was weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices.

Ending a three-session winning streak, the Sensex declined 561 points, or 0.72%, to settle at 77,054.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 159 points, or 0.66%, to close at 24,052.05.

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However, the market is likely to open lower as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Wednesday, 15 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,049 mark, up over 25 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

"Indian markets are expected to open on a steady note, with Gift Nifty trading around 24,049, broadly in line with the Nifty's previous close of 24,052, indicating a flat-to-steady start.

However, underlying sentiment is likely to remain cautious as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate investor focus. The United States and Iran have continued to exchange missile strikes, keeping concerns over regional stability elevated and pushing crude oil prices above $85 per barrel amid fears of prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies. Persistently higher oil prices are expected to remain a key headwind for import-dependent economies such as India by adding to inflationary pressures and concerns over the current account deficit," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative/positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Union Bank of India, Groww, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Shares of Union Bank of India, Groww, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will remain in focus as the companies will report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Tata Elxsi Global design and technology services company Tata Elxsi Ltd posted a net profit of ₹170.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking an 18.2% year-on-year increase.

L&T Technology Services L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday, July 14, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹357 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), marking a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

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Delhivery Logistics company Delhivery said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved its wholly owned subsidiary, Delhivery Financial Services Private Limited, for the grant of a Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Type II non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND).

Jammu & Kashmir Bank The state-owned lender plans to divest a 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd to MetLife International Holdings, LLC for ₹120.1 crore.

Hero MotoCorp The company's Committee of Directors has approved an additional investment of up to ₹10 billion in its associate company, Ather Energy, by subscribing to equity shares or other eligible securities that represent or are convertible into equity shares through a preferential allotment.

Easy Trip Planners Travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, to digitally promote the state's tourism destinations and boost their visibility among travellers nationwide.

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NBCC (India) The company said its board has approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) Ltd, into the company on a going-concern basis.

Also Read | From Gift Nifty to US inflation: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Kirloskar Brothers Leading pump manufacturer said on Tuesday that its wholly owned material subsidiary, SPP Pumps Ltd, UK, has secured an international order worth GBP 11.67 million (around ₹149.59 crore) from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for the supply of vertical pumps and related spares.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.