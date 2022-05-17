Stocks to Watch: GSK, Raymond, Greenply, Aditya Birla Capital

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd will develop another hydro power project Arun-4 worth ₹4,900 crore in Nepal. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the 490 MW Arun-4 hydro electric project in Nepal has been signed in Lumbini, Nepal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, the company said in a statement on Monday.

