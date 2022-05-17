Stocks to Watch: GSK, Raymond, Greenply, Aditya Birla Capital

Stocks to Watch: GSK, Raymond, Greenply, Aditya Birla Capital2 min read . 07:42 AM IST
- Indian indices on Monday closed higher, in a volatile trading session, as losses in infra and IT stocks were offset by gains in banking and auto scrips.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a ₹55 crore consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter. The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹4 crore for the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.
Raymond: Raymond Ltd on Monday reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹264.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022, helped by a buoyant demand and strong consumer sentiments during the period.
Greenply Industries: Plyboard major Greenply Industries Ltd on Monday reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit of 1.2 per cent to ₹29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 over the same quarter last year amid higher revenue.
IRB Infrastructure: The infra firm's toll collection in April jumped to ₹327 crore, compared to ₹306.66 crore in March.
Century Plyboards: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 2.08 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹88.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had reported a net profit of ₹86.94 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Century Plyboards said in a BSE filing.
Aditya Birla Capital: The firm said it has received whistleblower complaint with allegations made against Aditya Birla Sun Life and its employees. An independent investigation into the allegations found no merit in the complaint, the firm said.
Elgi Equipments: Coimbatore-based Elgi Equipments, a leading manufacturer of air compressors, on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹73.1 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22. In the same period last fiscal, the company had clocked PAT of ₹43.4 crore.
SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd will develop another hydro power project Arun-4 worth ₹4,900 crore in Nepal. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the 490 MW Arun-4 hydro electric project in Nepal has been signed in Lumbini, Nepal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, the company said in a statement on Monday.
KEC International: The firm said it received orders worth ₹1,150 crore across its various businesses.
VIP Industries: The firm reported a profit of ₹12 crore in Q4FY22 against a loss of ₹4 crore in Q4FY21.