Stocks to Watch: GSK, SBI, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, P&SB

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported 62.27 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹8,432 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisions. This is the highest ever quarterly profit reported by the lender. SBI had posted a standalone net profit of ₹5,196 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Bank of Baroda: State-run Bank of Baroda's (BoB) standalone profit after tax (PAT) doubled to ₹2,197 crore in the quarter ended in December aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and on lower provisions. This compares with a standalone PAT of ₹1,061 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Paytm: Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Paytm had registered a loss of ₹535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company.

IndiGo: Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of ₹129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had slipped into a loss of ₹620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Minda Corp: Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday reported a 41 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹69.9 crore for the December quarter on the back of exceptional gain of ₹32.74 crore due to revaluation of its stake in Minda Stoneridge. The company had posted a profit of ₹49.50 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended March 2021, according to a statement.

Tata Steel: Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of ₹4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Bayer Cropscience: Bayer Cropscience Ltd on Friday posted a net profit of ₹84.8 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on better revenue and sale of its seed business. The company had posted a net loss of ₹45.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in its net profit at ₹196.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 as it witnessed a sharp rise in consumer footfalls at stores. The company had posted a net profit of ₹58.44 in the year-ago quarter, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Friday reported 51.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹23.71 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹48.80 crore in the year-ago period, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Birla Corporation: M P Birla group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 59.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹60.45 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 due to contraction in cement demand and rise in input costs. It had posted a net profit of ₹148.42 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Birla Corporation said in a BSE filing.

