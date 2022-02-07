Stocks to Watch: GSK, SBI, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, P&SB

3 min read.Updated: 07 Feb 2022, 07:43 AM ISTArindam Roy
Shares of firms like Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, TVS Motor Company, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, JM Financial, Jindal Stainless, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sansera Engineering, Tarsons Products, Minda Industries, Tube Investments of India will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported 62.27 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹8,432 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisions. This is the highest ever quarterly profit reported by the lender. SBI had posted a standalone net profit of ₹5,196 crore in the same period of 2020-21.
Bank of Baroda: State-run Bank of Baroda's (BoB) standalone profit after tax (PAT) doubled to ₹2,197 crore in the quarter ended in December aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and on lower provisions. This compares with a standalone PAT of ₹1,061 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Paytm: Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Paytm had registered a loss of ₹535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company.
IndiGo: Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of ₹129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had slipped into a loss of ₹620.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Minda Corp: Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday reported a 41 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹69.9 crore for the December quarter on the back of exceptional gain of ₹32.74 crore due to revaluation of its stake in Minda Stoneridge. The company had posted a profit of ₹49.50 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended March 2021, according to a statement.
Tata Steel: Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of ₹4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.
Bayer Cropscience: Bayer Cropscience Ltd on Friday posted a net profit of ₹84.8 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on better revenue and sale of its seed business. The company had posted a net loss of ₹45.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.
Aditya Birla Fashion: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in its net profit at ₹196.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 as it witnessed a sharp rise in consumer footfalls at stores. The company had posted a net profit of ₹58.44 in the year-ago quarter, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.
Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Friday reported 51.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹23.71 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹48.80 crore in the year-ago period, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Birla Corporation: M P Birla group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 59.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹60.45 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 due to contraction in cement demand and rise in input costs. It had posted a net profit of ₹148.42 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Birla Corporation said in a BSE filing.
