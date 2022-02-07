Stocks to Watch: GSK, SBI, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, P&SB

Minda Corp: Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday reported a 41 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹69.9 crore for the December quarter on the back of exceptional gain of ₹32.74 crore due to revaluation of its stake in Minda Stoneridge. The company had posted a profit of ₹49.50 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended March 2021, according to a statement.

