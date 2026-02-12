Stocks to watch: HAL, Hindustan Unilever, BHEL, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - are expected to begin Thursday’s session on a subdued note amid mixed cues from global markets.

Gift Nifty trends pointed to a cautious opening for domestic equities. The index was hovering near the 25,980 mark, signalling a discount of about 14 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade flat to mildly positive in today’s session. Optimism surrounding the India–US interim trade framework continues to underpin sentiment, while stability in the rupee has eased currency-related concerns and strengthened foreign investor confidence,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market finished largely unchanged due to profit booking, although the Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 25,950 level. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to close at 25,953.85.

Stocks to watch HAL, HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, Muthoot Finance, Hindalco Shares of HAL, HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, Muthoot Finance, and Hindalco will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

LG Electronics Consumer electronics giant LG India on Wednesday posted a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹89.7 crore for the third quarter.

Advertisement

Federal Bank The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and entities within the ICICI Bank group to acquire up to a 9.95% stake in Federal Bank.

Lenskart Solutions Lenskart Solutions’ consolidated net profit for the December quarter skyrocketed 6,982% YoY to ₹131 crore, up sharply from ₹2 crore recorded in the same period last year.

BHEL State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it plans to exercise the oversubscription option after its offer for sale garnered robust demand from non-retail investors.

Patanjali Foods FMCG major Patanjali Foods posted a 60% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to ₹594 crore from ₹371 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

IRCON State-run engineering and construction company, on Wednesday, posted a net profit of ₹99.9 crore for the third quarter, registering a 15.97% YoY increase from ₹86.1 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

AstraZeneca Pharma AstraZeneca Pharma delivered a mixed performance in Q3, posting a 5.9% YoY increase in net profit to ₹32.6 crore, up from ₹30.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ather Energy In a block deal, the Indian government and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II, managed by institutional investors, fully exited Ather Energy by offloading their entire stake of 73.33 lakh shares—representing 1.92% of the paid-up equity—for ₹330.6 crore through transactions on the BSE and NSE.

Godrej Industries The company announced its Q3 (October–December) results, posting an 8.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹204.5 crore, up from ₹188.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement