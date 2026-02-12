Mint Market
Subscribe

Stocks to watch: HAL, Hindustan Unilever, BHEL, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: Gift Nifty trends pointed to a cautious opening for domestic equities. The index was hovering near the 25,980 mark, reflecting a discount of about 14 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Feb 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to watch: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market finished largely unchanged due to profit booking, although the Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 25,950 level.
Stocks to watch: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market finished largely unchanged due to profit booking, although the Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 25,950 level. (Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Stock market today: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - are expected to begin Thursday’s session on a subdued note amid mixed cues from global markets.

Gift Nifty trends pointed to a cautious opening for domestic equities. The index was hovering near the 25,980 mark, signalling a discount of about 14 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade flat to mildly positive in today’s session. Optimism surrounding the India–US interim trade framework continues to underpin sentiment, while stability in the rupee has eased currency-related concerns and strengthened foreign investor confidence,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on February 12: What to expect in trade today

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market finished largely unchanged due to profit booking, although the Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 25,950 level. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to close at 25,953.85.

Stocks to watch

HAL, HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, Muthoot Finance, Hindalco

Shares of HAL, HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, Muthoot Finance, and Hindalco will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

LG Electronics

Consumer electronics giant LG India on Wednesday posted a 61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at 89.7 crore for the third quarter.

Advertisement

Federal Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and entities within the ICICI Bank group to acquire up to a 9.95% stake in Federal Bank.

Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart Solutions’ consolidated net profit for the December quarter skyrocketed 6,982% YoY to 131 crore, up sharply from 2 crore recorded in the same period last year.

BHEL

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it plans to exercise the oversubscription option after its offer for sale garnered robust demand from non-retail investors.

Patanjali Foods

FMCG major Patanjali Foods posted a 60% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to 594 crore from 371 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

IRCON

State-run engineering and construction company, on Wednesday, posted a net profit of 99.9 crore for the third quarter, registering a 15.97% YoY increase from 86.1 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma delivered a mixed performance in Q3, posting a 5.9% YoY increase in net profit to 32.6 crore, up from 30.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 12 February 2026

Ather Energy

In a block deal, the Indian government and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II, managed by institutional investors, fully exited Ather Energy by offloading their entire stake of 73.33 lakh shares—representing 1.92% of the paid-up equity—for 330.6 crore through transactions on the BSE and NSE.

Godrej Industries

The company announced its Q3 (October–December) results, posting an 8.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 204.5 crore, up from 188.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchQ3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: HAL, Hindustan Unilever, BHEL, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today; full list here
Read Next Story