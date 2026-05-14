Stocks to watch: HAL, IRFC, Bharti Airtel, Zydus Lifesciences among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Wednesday, May 13, ending their four-session losing streak.

The Sensex gained 50 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 advanced 33 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,412.60. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.71% and the BSE Smallcap index climbing 0.27%.

However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a higher opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,553 mark, up over 130 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are likely to witness a positive start today, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-up opening supported by improving global sentiment and a strong rebound in technology-led US markets. After days of heightened volatility and sustained selling pressure, global equities are showing signs of short-term stabilization, which could support sentiment in domestic markets during the opening session,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch JSW Steel, HAL, IRFC, Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors PV, Vishal Mega Mart Shares of JSW Steel, HAL, IRFC, Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors PV, Vishal Mega Mart will remain in focus as companies will report Q4 results today.

Tata Motors CV Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle business posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,406 crore for the quarter ended March, marking a 70% increase from ₹1,419 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Bharti Airtel The telecom company posted a stable performance in the March quarter, with consolidated net profit increasing 10.5% quarter-on-quarter to ₹7,325 crore from ₹6,630 crore in Q3 FY26.

Bharti Hexacom The company posted a 4.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with profit coming in at ₹446.7 crore against ₹468.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences The company has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will evaluate a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

NBCC India The company announced that it has bagged work orders valued at ₹131.02 crore for projects located in Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, as per an exchange filing.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The company posted a 30.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 at ₹41 crore, up from ₹31 crore in the same period last year, supported by robust revenue growth and better operating margins.

Maruti Suzuki India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced on Wednesday that it has earmarked ₹1,372 crore for developing dedicated green logistics infrastructure, with the goal of raising the share of vehicle transportation through railways to 35% by 2030-31.

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Oil India The company posted a robust standalone performance for the fourth quarter of FY26 on May 13, driven by increased crude oil production and better price realisations.

Kaynes Technologies The Mysuru-based electronics systems design and manufacturing firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹91 crore for the fourth quarter, down 22% from ₹116 crore posted in the same period last year.