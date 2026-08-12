Stocks to watch: HAL, L&T, BEML among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, August 11, as investors resorted to profit-booking amid rising oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the prospects of a US-Iran agreement. The Sensex fell 388 points, or 0.49%, to close at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 24,471.70.

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The market is likely to open flat as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Wednesday, 12 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,546.50 mark, up over 6 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Gift Nifty signals a flat start. Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy

"Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious undertone as persistent uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Iran negotiations continues to weigh on investor sentiment. Overnight cues from Wall Street were subdued, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each declining about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%, as investors turned cautious ahead of Wednesday's U.S. consumer price inflation data and amid the continuing stalemate between Washington and Tehran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Reflecting the mixed global backdrop, GIFT Nifty futures are trading just above the 24,500 mark, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,471, indicating a flat-to-mildly positive start for domestic equities," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a flat start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

L&T L&T has agreed to sell its entire holding in L&T Network Services (LTNSPL) to Vyoma for ₹30 crore, subject to adjustments at closing, through a share-swap transaction. Upon completion of the deal, LTNSPL will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Vyoma and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of L&T.

Manappuram Finance The Kerala-based gold loan financier posted a net profit of ₹584.5 crore in the first quarter, marking a sharp increase from ₹138.3 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier. Net interest income (NII) climbed 28.1% year-on-year to ₹1,723.8 crore, compared with ₹1,345.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Zydus Lifesciences Sentynl Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an option and licence agreement with Mereo BioPharma for alvelestat, an investigational therapy being developed for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD), a rare genetic respiratory condition.

NBCC (India) The state-owned company posted a 17.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹154.8 crore in the June quarter, despite a decline in revenue. Revenue from operations dropped 6% year-on-year to ₹2,259.5 crore.

BEML State-owned Bharat Earth Movers Ltd on Tuesday, August 11, announced that it has received an order worth ₹184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of fuselage aerostructures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

Bata India The company reported a 23.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹64 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹52 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier.

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Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Man Industries Man Industries reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA at ₹155 crore, registering a 92.6% year-on-year and 5.0% quarter-on-quarter growth. The strong performance was supported by an optimised product and geographical mix, along with the continued expansion of its global order pipeline.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.