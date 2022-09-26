Stocks to Watch: Harsha Engineers, Kotak, Reliance, ONGC, Coal India

Nestle India: Global food & beverage conglomerate Nestle SA plans to invest ₹5,000 crore in India in the next three-and-a-half years by 2025, its CEO Mark Schneider said on Friday. The move will help the company to accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth. The investment would be on capex (capital expenditure), setting up new plants, acquisitions and expansion of the product portfolio of the company. Nestle, which currently operates 9 plants across India is also looking at new locations to set up manufacturing capacity.