Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Zee Media, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HCL Tech: The IT giant reported a 5.54 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹4,591 crore for the December quarter of FY25, compared to ₹4,350 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹29,890 crore, marking a 5.07 percent increase from ₹28,446 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the company witnessed an 8.4 percent rise in profit and a 3.56 percent growth in revenue. HCL Tech has provided guidance for overall revenue growth and services revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, projecting both to range between 4.5-5 percent YoY. The company also anticipates an EBIT margin in the range of 18-19 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The state-owned defense equipment manufacturer announced fresh orders worth ₹561 crore since its last disclosure on December 23, 2024. The new orders encompass communication equipment, electro-optics, satcom network upgrades, radar systems, and related services. With these contracts, BEL’s total order inflow for FY25 has reached ₹10,362 crore, reflecting its strong presence in the defense sector.

Angel One: Brokerage firm Angel One reported an 8.1 percent YoY rise in net profit to ₹281.4 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹260.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 19.2 percent YoY to ₹1,262.2 crore, compared to ₹1,059 crore in Q3 FY24. The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹11 per equity share, amounting to ₹99.3 crore, equivalent to 35.3 percent of the consolidated PAT for the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee Media: Zee Media Corporation's board approved a fundraising plan of up to ₹400 crore via equity shares, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants, preference shares, or foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The capital will be raised through private placement, preferential issue, or qualified institutional placement in one or more tranches, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group’s power transmission arm expanded its transmission network to 26,485 circuit kilometers (ckm), marking a 29.7 percent YoY increase from 20,422 ckm. The company’s power transformation capacity also grew to 84,286 MVA, compared to 54,661 MVA in the previous year. Transmission availability slightly declined to 99.21 percent from 99.69 percent, while system availability remained steady at 99.69 percent.

Delta Corp: Delta Corp reported a 3.5 percent YoY increase in net profit at ₹35.7 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹34.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined by 7.5 percent YoY to ₹194.3 crore, and EBITDA dropped sharply by 42.4 percent to ₹32.2 crore, compared to ₹55.8 crore in Q3 FY24, indicating operational pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth posted a 33.3 percent YoY rise in net profit at ₹77.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹58 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased by 29.9 percent YoY to ₹237 crore, up from ₹182.4 crore in Q3 FY24. The board proposed issuing bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, subject to shareholder approval, reflecting the company's robust financial position.

Afcons Infrastructure: Shapoorji Pallonji’s Afcons Infrastructure emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the Pune Ring Road (East) Packages PRR E5 and E7. The project, valued at ₹4,787.20 crore (excluding GST), involves building an access-controlled road in Pune under the EPC mode, with a completion timeline of 36 months.

ITI Limited: State-run telecom manufacturer ITI Ltd secured contracts worth ₹64 crore, including a ₹35-crore order from Sambalpur University, Odisha, for campus-wide Wi-Fi and LAN, and a ₹29.14-crore order from Central Railways, Mumbai, for an integrated security system. The projects involve supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance, showcasing ITI’s focus on enhancing network security and infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DEN Networks: Cable TV service provider DEN Networks reported a 14.6 percent YoY decline in net profit at ₹40.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹47.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 4.5 percent to ₹260.7 crore, reflecting challenges in the cable TV segment.