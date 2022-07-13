Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Shilpa Medicare, Mindtree, Delta Corp

Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Shilpa Medicare, Mindtree, Delta Corp2 min read . 07:53 AM IST
- Tata Metaliks and Mindtree are among companies that will declare their June quarter earnings on Wednesday
Here's the list of top 10 stocks that will be in news today:
HCL Technologies: The IT service provider posted a net profit of ₹3,283 crore in the June quarter, up 2.4% from a year ago, but below Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹3,322 crore. The company’s net profit was down 8.6% quarter-to-quarter, while revenue increased 3.8% in the same period. June quarter revenue rose 17% from a year ago to ₹23,464 crore.
Sterling & Wilson: The company reported a net loss of ₹353.9 crore against loss of ₹76 core a year ago. Revenue rose 1% to ₹1,206.9 crore versus ₹1,194.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda fell ₹343.9 crore against a loss of ₹103.7 crore.
Shilpa Medicare: The company’s newly commissioned facility at Dabaspet, Karnataka, has received GMP certificate from UK MHRA. The facility was inspected by MHRA from 18 Apr 2022 to 20 Apr 2022. The facility has capabilities of manufacturing and testing specialized dosage forms like Orodispersible Films and Transdermal systems.
Axis Bank: The lender said Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the non-executive chairman till October 2023. The re-appointment is with effect from July 18.
Mindtree: The IT company will announce its June quarter earning today. Strong performance is likely to be seen in the BFSI segment coupled with improvement in verticals, and a healthy pipeline that is likely to take constant currency growth of 4-5% sequentially. In dollar terms, the company's revenue is expected to be under pressure due to currency headwinds.
IndiGo: The company has started disciplinary proceedings against the aircraft maintenance technicians who went on mass sick leave during the last five days to protest against low salaries. IndiGo said that such an absence without any prior notice impacts the operations of the airline.
Delta Corp: The company reported net profit of ₹57.13 crore in the April-June quarter against a loss of ₹28.93 crore in the year ago period. Consolidated net sales for the quarter rose to ₹250.27 against ₹75.87 crore a year ago.
Max Ventures and Industrie: The company has received clearance from NSe and BSE for amalgamation of the company with its wholly-owned subsidiary Max Estates Ltd.
Anand Rathi Wealth: The non-bank wealths solutions company reported 33.6 per cent jump in profit after tax at ₹39.7 crore for three months ended June 2022. Total revenue rose by 35.7 per cent to ₹133.5 crore in the quarter under review from ₹98.4 crore in the first quarter ended Jun 2021.
CARE Ratings: The company's board awill on 20 July consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company in accordance with the relevant provisions of Sebi.