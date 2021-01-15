Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, SAIL, PFC, Bharat Dynamics

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

HCL Technologies: The IT company will report its Q3 numbers on Friday. The Street expects a 3% revenue growth. In Q2, it had posted a net profit of ₹3,142 crore, up 7.4% quarter-on-quarter and 18.5% year-on-year. Its revenue grew 4.2% q-o-q.

Bharti Airtel: MSCI Global Standard Indexes will increase the weight of telecom operator Bharti Airtel stock in its February quarterly review. The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.

Steel Authority of India: The government's sale of its 5% shareholding in India's largest steelmaker was over-subscribed 3.6 times on the first day of its opening on Thursday. The OFS for retail investors opens today. Enthused by the response, the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option and sell another 20.65 crore shares.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-owned company's maiden taxable bond issue of ₹5,000 crore for individual buyers will open today and close on January 29. PFC is planning to raise ₹10,000 crore through bonds (NCDs) in two tranches. The company said it would come out with more such issues going forward.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The lender has begun talks with a few private equity investors such as Apollo Global, TPG, and Brookfield for selling a significant stake, the Business Standard reported. The deal value is being pegged at ₹2,000 crore.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-run company and leading defence company Thales have signed an agreement to work on an air defence system with the support of the Indian and British governments. Through the agreement, Bharat Dynamics will become a part of the STARStreak missile system's global supply chain.

IDFC First Bank: The bank is set to shake up the credit card market by charging interest as low as 9% on revolving credit for those with a good track record, the Times of India reported. The private lender will also not charge interest on cash withdrawals during the 45-day free credit period.

PVR Cinemas: The multiplex chain will announce its earnings today. It had reported consolidated losses of ₹184 crore for Q2 as compared to profit of Rs. 48 crore during the corresponding period of last year. Consolidated revenue fell 88.6% to ₹111 crore. The multiplex industry has been one ofthe worst hit by outbreak of covid-19 and the consequent restrictions.

Tata Consumer Products: The company is looking at ways to add more of its beverages’ portfolio onto a direct-to-consumer platform. The company has a portfolio of beverages that includes Tata Tea, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Water.

Dewan Housing Finance: The voting for the resolution plans of the housing finance company is likely to conclude today. Since the conclusion of the fifth and final round of bidding, Piramal Enterprises and Oaktree Capital have each claimed that their bids are the highest and fully implementable.





