Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, DMart, HDFC Bank among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed sharply higher, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, on Friday, 10 July.

The BSE Sensex surged 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to end at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 24,206.90.

However, the market is likely to open lower as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Monday, 13 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,056 mark, down over 168 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as renewed geopolitical tensions following a fresh round of military strikes between the United States and Iran have reignited concerns over global energy supplies and heightened risk aversion across financial markets. The escalation has triggered a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, weighing on overall investor sentiment. Gift Nifty is currently trading around the 24,100 mark, below Friday's Nifty close of 24,206.90, indicating a gap-down start for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Bajaj Consumer Care Shares of HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Bajaj Consumer Care will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

DMart Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹860.6 crore for the quarter ended June, marking an 11.3% year-on-year increase from ₹773 crore recorded in the same period last year.

HDFC Bank The bank said it is seeking shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹60,000 crore through private placements of Additional Tier-I (AT-I) bonds, Tier-II bonds, and long-term infrastructure bonds.

JSW Energy The company announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Eleven Ltd. (JEPEL), has secured orders worth ₹443.74 crore from Bondada Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bondada Engineering Ltd., to supply Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Power Conversion System (PCS) solutions.

NMDC State-run iron ore producer NMDC Ltd. has revised the prices of its iron ore products with effect from July 10, according to a regulatory filing submitted on Friday.

Power Grid Corporation of India State-run company on Friday (July 10) announced that it has emerged as the successful bidder under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route for the "Transmission System for Integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I" project.

NTPC Board of state-run power major NTPC has approved an investment of ₹20,456.7 crore for the development of the 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Chhattisgarh.

State Bank of India State Bank of India's asset management arm, SBI Funds Management, has trimmed the size of its IPO to ₹9,812.9 crore from ₹11,692.9 crore after raising ₹1,880 crore from 30 investors in a pre-IPO placement.

IndiGo The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to the company after cargo spillage was found on the ground following the arrival of one of its flights in January 2026. The regulator also flagged deviations from standard operating procedures (SOPs) and certain provisions of the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules during a subsequent audit.

Pace Digitek The company's subsidiary, Lineage Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bondada Renewable Energy to supply Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), including DC blocks, C&I BESS cabinets, residential BESS, power conversion systems (PCS), energy management systems (EMS), and battery containers.

Powerica Powerica has secured the winning bid in the e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the procurement of power from 250 MW of grid-connected wind power projects.