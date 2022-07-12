Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Eureka Forbes, HFCL, Ahluwalia Contracts

Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Eureka Forbes, HFCL, Ahluwalia Contracts2 min read . 07:28 AM IST
- HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Anand Rathi, and Sterling Wilson are some major companies that will declare their June quarter results today
Here's the list of top ten stocks that will be in focus today:
HCL Technologies: The IT services company will report is April-June quarterly earnings today. The street expects HCL to report a 3.6% QoQ rise in revenue, while profit may decline 8.2%. The company is likely to retain its 12-14% revenue growth and 18-20% EBIT margin guidance range, analysts said. The Noida-based company posted a net profit of ₹3,593 crore for the March quarter, up 24% from a year earlier. Revenue for the March quarter rose 15%.
Eureka Forbes: The board of directors of the company, in their meeting held on 11 July, approved the appointment of Pratik Pota as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, for a term of five years with effect from 16 August.
HFCL: The company has received purchase orders aggregating to ₹59.22 crores from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for providing services to rollout their fiber to the home (FTTH) network and long distance fiber network in various telecom circles.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: The board of directors of the company will on 15 July meet to discuss/decide way forward for complying with minimum public shareholding requirements by issue of further public offer, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement etc. in the manner as specified by the SEBI from time to time.
Coal India: The state-run company is working at transitioning from fuel-guzzling vehicles at its sites, including heavy earth moving machineries to electric vehicles (EVs). The transition plan also includes the subsidiaries of Coal India, two people in knowledge of the developments told Mint.
Ahluwalia Contracts: The company has secured the new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru, aggregating to around ₹150 crores from Ritnand Balved Education Foundation. The company's total order inflow during the FY2022-23 stands at Rs.863 crores.
Satin Creditcare: The board of the company in its meeting has approved the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of NCDs upto ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within one year from the date of shareholders’ approval.
Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by up to 0.15% for select tenor of loans with effect from Tuesday. The one-year MCLR, the benchmark for most of consumer loans such as auto, home and personal loans, has been revised upwards to 7.65% from the existing 7.50%.
5paisa Capital: The company reported a 2.6% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at ₹7.39 crore in the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations grew 40% YoY to ₹84.03 crore during the quarter.
Dhruv Consultancy Services: The company has received letter of acceptance from Rajasthan government for independent engineering services during dvelopment and operation of Sikar-Bikaner Section of NH-11 through public private partnership. The independent engineering services fees for the project will be ₹4.14 crore, excluding taxes, and the contract period is 36 months.