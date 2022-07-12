Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Eureka Forbes, HFCL, Ahluwalia Contracts

HCL Technologies: The IT services company will report is April-June quarterly earnings today. The street expects HCL to report a 3.6% QoQ rise in revenue, while profit may decline 8.2%. The company is likely to retain its 12-14% revenue growth and 18-20% EBIT margin guidance range, analysts said. The Noida-based company posted a net profit of ₹3,593 crore for the March quarter, up 24% from a year earlier. Revenue for the March quarter rose 15%.