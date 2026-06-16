Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, GIC, SBI among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended sharply higher on Monday, buoyed by a significant easing of geopolitical concerns after the announcement of a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

Benchmark indices posted strong gains, with the Sensex rising 736.38 points, or 0.97%, to close at 76,264.33, while the Nifty 50 advanced 231 points, or 0.98%, to settle at 23,853.90.

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However, the market is likely to open on a cautious note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a flat opening on Tuesday, 16 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,932 mark, up over 15 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to trade with a positive bias as investors respond to a significant easing of geopolitical risks following a breakthrough in U.S.–Iran negotiations. The United States and Iran have reportedly signed a preliminary agreement, with US President Donald Trump and Iran's lead negotiator endorsing a framework that could pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement is being seen as a major step towards regional stability and has strengthened confidence across global financial markets by reducing concerns over energy supply disruptions and broader geopolitical uncertainty. This is expected to support wider market participation and strengthen the ongoing recovery, particularly in oil-sensitive sectors that stand to benefit from lower energy prices and improving economic conditions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch HCL Technologies The IT company announced that it will invest ₹1,427.25 crore (approximately $150 million) in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI), acquiring a 10.46% minority stake through an all-cash transaction

General Insurance Corporation of India The Government of India on Monday, June 15, initiated an Offer for Sale (OFS) in state-owned reinsurer GIC Re, aiming to divest up to a 5% stake in the company.

State Bank of India The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on June 18 to evaluate proposals for raising funds in FY27 through either a public issue or a private placement.

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services The Board of Directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹1,000 crore through a private placement route.

Oil India The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to jointly pursue research, innovation, and technology development in the energy sector.

Yes Bank Yes Bank and Northern Arc Capital have partnered to broaden credit access, accelerate digital lending initiatives, and provide customers with a wider range of debt investment opportunities.

Adani Enterprises The Adani Group and Jabil Inc. have revealed plans to enter into a strategic partnership aimed at creating an AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

Craftsman Automation The engineering company announced that its Fund-Raising Committee has cleared the launch of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares, aiming to raise up to ₹2,000 crore.

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Also Read | From Gift Nifty to Nasdaq rally: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Devyani International Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have secured the necessary observation letters from the NSE and BSE, clearing the way for the companies to proceed with their proposed merger.

Bandhan Bank Private sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd announced on Monday (June 15) that its board has approved the sale of select non-performing assets (NPAs) from its housing finance portfolio to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.