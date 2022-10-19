Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, HFCL, ICICI Lombard, Polycab, Jupiter Wagons

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group on Tuesday said that it agreed to acquire Air Works, one of India’s major centres for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft. The Adani Group forayed into the aviation sector in 2019 by winning bids for six airports. In 2021, the group took over the management of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. As a result, the group handles more than 20% of the passenger traffic in India.