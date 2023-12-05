Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Honasa Consumer, SpiceJet, Brigade Enterprises

New Delhi: Following stocks are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Tech: HCL Investments UK, the step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its joint venture partner, State Street International Holdings, for selling the entire 49% equity stake in the JV to State Street for $170 million, plus net book value.

JSW Infra: JSW Infrastructure, part of the JSW Group, has acquired a stake in PNP Maritime Services (PNP Port) in Maharashtra's Raigad through its subsidiary, JSW Dharamtar Port. The estimated enterprise value of PNP Port is around ₹700 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honasa Consumer: Fireside Ventures Investment Fund, a venture capital fund, is looking to divest 1.9% stake in Honasa Consumer, the parent company of beauty and personal care products brand Mamaearth, through block deals on Tuesday. The floor price has been fixed at ₹368.7-384.1 per share, a discount of up to 4% on the prevailing market price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Estimated overall disbursement were at ₹5,300 crore in November, an increase of 16% year-on-year. Disbursements for April–November were at about ₹36,000 crore, also up 16% on year. Collection efficiency was at 94% for November, against 96% in the year-ago period.

SpiceJet: In some relief for SpiceJet, the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday dismissed a plea by aircraft lessor Willis Lease Finance Corp. to initiate insolvency proceedings against the cash-strapped airline. Three other lessors—Celestial Aviation, Wilmington Trust, and Aircastle Ltd—have similar pleas pending with NCLT to admit SpiceJet into insolvency over unpaid dues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group signed a joint development agreement to develop luxury residences of around 0.4 million sq. ft. in Mysuru, with a gross development value of ₹300 crore.

Bank of India: The public-sector lender is likely to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue in the range of ₹3,500–4,000 crore this week. The base issue size may be in the range of ₹2,000–2,500 crore, with a greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore.

Computer Age Management Services: Promoter Great Terrain Investment has exited CAMS, the mutual fund transfer agency. It sold its entire stake of 97.59 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of ₹2,766.47 per share, valuing its shareholding at ₹2,700 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphite India: Has entered into a definitive transaction with a cash consideration of ₹50 crore for investing in compulsory convertible preference shares of Godi India, resulting in an equity shareholding of 31%. Godi India is engaged in advanced chemistry R&D to support manufacturing of sustainable batteries for electric vehicles and supercapacitor-based energy storage systems.

KP Energy: Was awarded the contract for development of a 464.10 MW balance of system package for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected wind energy project to be developed in the state of Gujarat by NTPC Renewable.

