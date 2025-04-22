Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, HUL, Vedanta, Paytm, Coal India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HCL Tech, Tata Communications, Waaree Engeries Shares of HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, and Tata Communications are expected to be in the spotlight on Tuesday as the companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings.

Hindustan Unilever FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has finalized the acquisition of a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for ₹2,706 crore.

Tata Power Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid project.

Vedanta Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings (the borrower) has entered into a Facility Agreement worth $530 million with a group of lenders. Vedanta Resources and Welter Trading are acting as guarantors for the agreement. The funds raised through this agreement will be used to address the financial obligations of the VRL Group, cover transaction-related expenses outlined in the finance documents, and support the borrower’s general corporate needs. Twin Star Holdings, which holds a 40.02% stake in Vedanta, is a related party and part of Vedanta’s promoter group.

One97 Communications (Paytm) Paytm Money, a subsidiary of the company, has introduced new competitive interest rates and an updated brokerage structure for its recently launched Pay Later (Margin Trading Facility - MTF) service. The initiative is designed to make investing more affordable for both retail and high-value investors.

Coal India Coal India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation to establish two 800 MW Ultra Supercritical Power Plants in Jharkhand.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Capt (IN Retd) Jagmohan has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company’s Board, effective from April 21 and will serve until his retirement on September 30, 2029. Consequently, Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), relinquished his additional responsibilities as Chairman and Managing Director, also effective April 21.

Nureca Nureca has secured official approval from the Punjab Government to establish a new manufacturing facility in Sundra, Punjab. The facility will be dedicated to producing health and wellness equipment.

Brigade Enterprises The company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, covering about 20 acres. The project has a gross development value of approximately ₹175 crore, with a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

Gandhar Oil Refinery The company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to participate in the development of a terminal at Vadhvan Port for handling containers, bulk, and liquid cargo, along with the creation of supporting infrastructure. The project is estimated to require an investment of around ₹1,000 crore, with operations slated to begin in 2030.

