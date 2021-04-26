Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Srei Infra

HCL Technologies: The IT firm posted a net profit of ₹2,962 crore in the March quarter, down 25.6% sequentially due to a one-time tax expense. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 1.8% sequentially It expects a double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms for FY22. Meanwhile, the company has claimed it is shifting workload from India to other geographies to sustain business continuity amid the second wave of record-high Covid cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}