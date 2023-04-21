Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential, Vedanta, Cyient, IndiGrid

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential Life on Thursday reported a 27.2% jump in net income at ₹235 crore for the March quarter as it earned near record margin from the new policies sold. For the full year, the company booked a net income of ₹811 crore, which was 7.6% more than what it had earned in the previous fiscal at ₹754 crore. The bottom line was also boosted by the company achieving its stated target of doubling the value of its new business delivering ₹2,765 crore from its FY19 level by a wide margin.

