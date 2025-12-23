Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Indian Hotels, IRCTC, Ambuja Cements among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended the session with solid gains on Monday, December 22, supported by a recovery in the rupee and positive global cues.

The Sensex advanced 638 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 climbed 206 points, or 0.79%, to end at 26,172.40, marking a second session of gains. Broader markets also outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.86% and the smallcap index surging 1.12%.

“Markets began the week on a positive note and advanced nearly a percent, extending the rebound seen on Friday. Following a gap-up opening, the Nifty moved within a narrow range while holding firmly near the day’s highs and resumed its upward move in the final hour to close around the 26,172.4 level. Sectoral participation was broadly supportive, with buying interest seen across the board; IT, metals and auto emerged as the top gainers. The broader markets also moved in tandem, posting strong gains and indicating improved participation compared to recent sessions,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that will potentially attract investor interest and are likely to witness some movements today.

Stocks to Watch HCL Tech The company said its software division, HCL Software, plans to acquire Belgium-based startup Wobby, which develops AI-powered data analyst agents, to bolster its generative AI capabilities and enable enterprises to extract insights more quickly from data warehouses.

Indian Hotels The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the signing of a Taj hotel in Cairo, marking the brand’s entry into Egypt.

IRCTC IRCTC will be excluded from the F&O segment starting February 25, 2026. However, all outstanding contracts for the December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026 expiries will remain tradable until they expire.

Welspun Corp The company announced that it has concluded the purchase of an additional 4.11% stake in its subsidiary, Welspun Specialty Solutions, via a block deal valued at around ₹109 crore, taking its total shareholding to 55.17%.

Lenskart The company’s subsidiary, Lenskart Singapore, has approved the acquisition of 2.5 lakh ordinary shares—equivalent to 50% of the total issued share capital—of Marco Optical (Thailand) Co (Sunrise Thailand) from existing investor Matt Optical.

Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has secured Board approval for two separate amalgamation schemes to merge ACC and Orient Cement into Ambuja, forming a unified, consolidated “One Cement Platform.”

Berger Paints UK Paints (India), a core entity within Berger Paints’ promoter group, has announced plans to acquire a 14.48% stake in the company as part of an internal restructuring exercise.

GPT Infraprojects GPT Infraprojects has emerged as the L1 bidder for a ₹670 crore contract awarded by NHAI to construct a four-lane elevated road in Jodhpur.

Sanghvi Movers The company’s subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables, has secured major work orders totaling ₹428.72 crore from leading independent power producers.

LIC Housing Finance LIC Housing Finance announced on Monday that it has lowered interest rates on new home loans to 7.15%. The revised rates will apply to fresh home loan sanctions and will be effective from December 22, 2025, the company said in a statement.