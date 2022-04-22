Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, ITC, Barbeque Nation, Paytm

HCL Tech: IT services company HCL Technologies on Thursday reported over a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 at ₹3,593 crore as it struck an optimistic note about the "buoyant" market environment and "strong momentum across verticals and service lines" to guide for 12-14 per cent revenue growth for FY23. HCL Tech expects revenue to grow between 12-14 per cent in constant currency, for the fiscal 2023, as the demand environment is "robust". HCLT board has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2022-23.