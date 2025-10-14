Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, KEC International, IREDA, ONGC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Oct 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, KEC International, IREDA, ONGC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

HCL Tech

The IT giant declared an interim dividend of 12 per share, marking its 91st consecutive quarterly payout. The company reported consolidated revenue of 31,942 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 5% sequential rise and an 11% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth in its services and engineering divisions.

KFin Technologies

The financial services platform announced that it has completed a $34.68 million investment to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., thereby becoming the company’s sole promoter.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on October 14: What to expect in trade today

IREDA, Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM

Shares of IREDA, Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring Q2 results today.

Anand Rathi Wealth

The company posted a 30.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 99 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), up from 76 crore in the same period last year.

Asian Paints

The Supreme Court declined to hear Asian Paints’ petition challenging the Competition Commission of India’s order that called for an investigation into the company for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the decorative paints market.

KEC International

The global infrastructure EPC leader and RPG Group company announced securing new Transmission and Distribution (T&D) project orders worth 1,174 crore across India and the Middle East.

Hero Motocorp

The world’s leading two-wheeler maker has officially made its debut in the Italian market via a distribution partnership with Pelpi International.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to start its oil trading operations in the upcoming financial year in collaboration with an international partner, aiming for an annual profit of $1 billion, according to media reports.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight- October 14

Oil India

The state-owned company has declared the mechanical completion of its Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) upgrade project, a significant milestone in enhancing petroleum product transportation infrastructure across India’s northeast.

Lodha Developers

The real estate giant announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Chaitanya Bilva Private Ltd (CBPL) for 499.61 crore in cash, making CBPL its wholly owned subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: HCL Tech, KEC International, IREDA, ONGC among shares in focus today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.