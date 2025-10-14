Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, KEC International, IREDA, ONGC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HCL Tech The IT giant declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, marking its 91st consecutive quarterly payout. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹31,942 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 5% sequential rise and an 11% year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth in its services and engineering divisions.

KFin Technologies The financial services platform announced that it has completed a $34.68 million investment to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., thereby becoming the company’s sole promoter.

IREDA, Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM Shares of IREDA, Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring Q2 results today.

Anand Rathi Wealth The company posted a 30.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹99 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), up from ₹76 crore in the same period last year.

Asian Paints The Supreme Court declined to hear Asian Paints’ petition challenging the Competition Commission of India’s order that called for an investigation into the company for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the decorative paints market.

KEC International The global infrastructure EPC leader and RPG Group company announced securing new Transmission and Distribution (T&D) project orders worth ₹1,174 crore across India and the Middle East.

Hero Motocorp The world’s leading two-wheeler maker has officially made its debut in the Italian market via a distribution partnership with Pelpi International.

ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to start its oil trading operations in the upcoming financial year in collaboration with an international partner, aiming for an annual profit of $1 billion, according to media reports.

Oil India The state-owned company has declared the mechanical completion of its Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) upgrade project, a significant milestone in enhancing petroleum product transportation infrastructure across India’s northeast.

Lodha Developers The real estate giant announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Chaitanya Bilva Private Ltd (CBPL) for ₹499.61 crore in cash, making CBPL its wholly owned subsidiary.