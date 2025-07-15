Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Tata Tech, Rallis India, HDFC Life among shares in focus today amid Trump's tariff news.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HDFC Life Insurance, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, Just Dial Shares of HDFC Life Insurance, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, Just Dial will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 results today.

HCL Tech HCL Technologies posted a 10% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reporting ₹3,843 crore compared to ₹4,257 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Technologies For the June quarter, Tata Technologies posted a net profit of ₹170 crore, marking a 10% decline from ₹189 crore reported in the March quarter.

RailTel Corporation The state-owned company announced that it has secured a ₹264 crore (including taxes) work order from East Central Railway for deploying the Kavach system, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

Rallis India Rallis India posted a net profit of ₹95 crore for the quarter ended June, marking a 98% year-on-year increase.

RVNL The state-run company announced that it has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for a project under the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV initiative.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sun Pharma has signed a settlement and licensing agreement with Incyte Corporation to resolve litigation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). Following this agreement, the company has announced the launch of LEQSELVI in the U.S., where it is approved for treating adults with severe alopecia areata.

Inox Wind The company’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 17 to discuss raising funds by issuing equity shares or other securities, either through a rights issue or any other approved method.

Tejas Networks The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹193.9 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to a net profit of ₹77.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Power Mech Projects The infrastructure services company announced that it has bagged two operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts worth ₹551.35 crore, excluding taxes, duties, levies, cess, and GST.