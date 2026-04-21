Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Vedanta, TVS Motor among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, April 21, tracking cues from global markets amid renewed hopes for US-Iran war peace talks

Gift Nifty trends also suggest a firm start for domestic indices, with the index trading near the 24,417 mark, reflecting a premium of about 77 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are poised to open on a slightly positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an opening around the 24,400 zone. However, despite the stable start, the overall setup remains highly event-driven, with volatility expected to play a central role in today’s session given the weekly expiry,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with marginal gains, as rising crude oil prices and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US–Iran conflict kept investor sentiment cautious.

The BSE Sensex edged up 26.76 points, or 0.03%, to close at 78,520.30, while the Nifty 50 gained 11.30 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,364.85.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 —

HCL Tech, Nestle India, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Elxsi Shares of HCL Tech, Nestle India, 360 ONE WAM, and Tata Elxsi will remain in focus on Tuesday as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026.

Vedanta Vedanta has fixed May 1 as the record date for its ongoing demerger. The board has approved the scheme to come into effect on that date and has also specified the share allotment ratios for the four newly formed entities.

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TVS Motor The company has signed a joint development agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to design, produce, and commercialise electric micromobility three-wheelers for both Indian and international markets.

PNB Housing PNB Housing Finance reported a 19% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Monday, driven by robust demand for home loans and improved asset quality.

RailTel Corporation of India The company announced in a filing that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for a cloud services project.

Hindustan Copper The company presented its ₹7,188.60 crore mine expansion plan and outlined its Vision 2030 roadmap during its annual meeting.

JSW Steel The company has entered into a joint venture with South Korea’s POSCO to establish a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant in Odisha.

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AU Small Finance Bank The bank said that its board will consider plans to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential allotment, or other available routes on April 27.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to oil prices: 8 key things that changed for stock market overnight

Suzlon Energy Suzlon Energy and Korea-based GS E&C on Monday signed a preliminary agreement to collaborate in India’s renewable energy sector and enhance related solutions.

NELCO The company posted a net profit of ₹1.1 crore in Q4, a turnaround from a net loss of ₹4.1 crore in the same period last year, while its revenue increased 17.3% year-on-year to ₹79.2 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.