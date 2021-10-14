Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, ZEEL, FMCG

Puravankara Ltd: Realty firm Puravankara Ltd will invest around ₹420 crore for construction of two residential projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru and is targeting over ₹1,250 crore sales revenue over the next four years from these properties on the back of rising housing demand. The company on Wednesday launched two projects—‘Provident Palm Vista’ located near Shil Phata, Mumbai with one million square feet of saleable area and ‘Tivoli Hills’ located near Devanahalli, Bengaluru having a total saleable plot area of about 1.4 million square feet. The stock, which has been in the red for the week, could get a fillip from the proposed move.