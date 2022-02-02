Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, IOB

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Tech Mahindra: IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 6.8 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at ₹1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply side challenges.Overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 per cent to ₹11,450 crore but narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 per cent as against the year-ago period's 15.9 per cent restricted the growth in the bottomline.

Anupam Rasayan: Custom synthesis and speciality chemical player Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 24.96 per cent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for ₹148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter groups of TIL. Anupam Rasayan India is also launching an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL, the company said in an exchange filing.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit to ₹1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of ₹1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹133.22 crore in the same period last fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has recorded a standalone profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at ₹523.79 crore, the company said on Tuesday. The financial services division of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group company had registered standalone net profits at ₹408.86 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

VIP Industries: The firm's consolidated net profit stood at ₹33.47 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of ₹7 crore in Q33FY21.The revenue of the firm increased to ₹397.34 crore from ₹232.53 crore year-on-year.

IFB Industries: IFB Industries reported a consolidated net loss of ₹3.21 crore in Q3FY22 against a profit of ₹68.6 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue from operations stood at ₹953 crore.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company's consolidated net profit after tax declined ₹105 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹110 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹1,238 crore against 1,211 crore in the same period last year.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹96 crore for Q3FY22 against a profit of ₹13 crore in Q3FY21.

Sona BLW: Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 3.53 per cent to ₹86.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of ₹83.48 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

