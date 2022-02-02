Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, IOB

Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, IOB

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 58,862.57, 848.40 points higher, while the Nifty50 ended the session at 17,576.85, or 1.37% up. The market is likely to maintain its bullish behavior on Wednesday as well.
3 min read . 08:04 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Shares of firms like Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Consumer Care, HDFC, Dabur India, Indian Overseas Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Gillette India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Blue Star will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Tech Mahindra: IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 6.8 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply side challenges.Overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 per cent to 11,450 crore but narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 per cent as against the year-ago period's 15.9 per cent restricted the growth in the bottomline.

Tech Mahindra: IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 6.8 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply side challenges.Overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 per cent to 11,450 crore but narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 per cent as against the year-ago period's 15.9 per cent restricted the growth in the bottomline.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Anupam Rasayan: Custom synthesis and speciality chemical player Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 24.96 per cent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for 148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter groups of TIL. Anupam Rasayan India is also launching an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL, the company said in an exchange filing.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit to 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of 133.22 crore in the same period last fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has recorded a standalone profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at 523.79 crore, the company said on Tuesday. The financial services division of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group company had registered standalone net profits at 408.86 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

VIP Industries: The firm's consolidated net profit stood at 33.47 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of 7 crore in Q33FY21.The revenue of the firm increased to 397.34 crore from 232.53 crore year-on-year.

IFB Industries: IFB Industries reported a consolidated net loss of 3.21 crore in Q3FY22 against a profit of 68.6 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue from operations stood at 953 crore.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company's consolidated net profit after tax declined 105 crore in Q3FY22 against 110 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue from operations rose marginally to 1,238 crore against 1,211 crore in the same period last year. 

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported a consolidated profit of 96 crore for Q3FY22 against a profit of 13 crore in Q3FY21.

Sona BLW: Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 3.53 per cent to 86.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of 83.48 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!