Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, IOB

Anupam Rasayan: Custom synthesis and speciality chemical player Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 24.96 per cent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for ₹148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter groups of TIL. Anupam Rasayan India is also launching an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL, the company said in an exchange filing.

