Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, IIFL Securities, NBCC, NFL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

HDFC Ltd: The individual loan business of the mortgage lender continued to see improvements during the quarter ended 31 December 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26%, HDFC Ltd said in a statement. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements stood at 86% of the levels in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.

Bajaj Finance: The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately ₹ 143,700 crore on 31 December 2020 as compared to ₹ 145,092 crore on 31 December 2019, Bajaj Finance said in a quarterly update. AUM in Q3 FY21 grew by approximately ₹ 7,700 crore as compared to ₹ 9,559 crore in Q3 FY20. Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately ₹ 14,600 crore and the company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.0% as of 31 December 2020, it added.

Also read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

IIFL Securities: IIFL Insurance Brokers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IIFL Securities, has received permission from IRDA for undertaking insurance e-commerce activities in India through Insurance Self Networking Platform (ISNP).

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has raised over ₹240 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Retail category of the issue was oversubscribed by 2.27 times with a total collection of ₹181 crore, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma: The drug firm has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

NFL: Surpassing the previous records, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has achieved ever highest production of 9.99 Lakh MT Urea in the third quarter of FY21. The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by covid-19, it said in a BSE filing.

NBCC: The company has awarded construction work worth ₹351 crore to Gaursons Hi-Tech.

Force Motors: The company sold 1,084 vehicles in December 2020. Force Motors sold 787 units in the domestic market and exported 297 units.

MOIL: The company is expected to form a JV with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC) to conduct mining operations as well as to set up value addition plant in the state with shareholding of 51% and 49% respectively.

L&T and ZEEL: Income Tax officials on Monday visited premises of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. in connection with alleged tax evasion, according to a Mint report. The visits are classified as ‘surveys’ in tax parlance, which indicates these are less extensive than ‘searches.’ Unlike searches, surveys can only be done during business hours and do not cover residential premises.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via