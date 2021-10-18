NEW DELHI : Following are the top 10 stocks that will be in news on Monday:

HDFC Bank: The bank's quarterly profit rose 18% in the the quarter ended September, buoyed by strong loan growth. Net income stood at ₹88.3 billion rupees ($1.17 billion), compared to 75.1 billion rupees a year ago. That beat the average estimate of 86.50 billion rupees.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Wilmar has got Sebi's approval for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The maker of Fortune cooking oil brand is a joint venture Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International.

HCL Technologies: The IT company reported a net profit of ₹3,265 crore in the September quarter, up 3.9% and beating Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹3,196.50 crore.HCL's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 11% to ₹20,655 crore during the reported quarter.

Avenue Supermarts: The company, which owns retail chain D-Mart, reported a twofold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹417.76 crore for the second quarter ended September. Its revenue from operations was up 46.79% to ₹7,788.94 crore during the quarter. Total expenses were at ₹7,248.74 crore, up 43.63%.

Coal India: The mining major reduced supply to the non-power sector, but did not stop it altogether as alleged by some quarters, to fulfil emergency requirements for electricity plants amid shortage of the fuel, a senior CIL official told PTI.

PNB Housing Finance: The lender has aborted ₹4,000-crore share sale plan to US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group and others. The deal got mired into legal tangles on matters of valuation. Sebi had last month approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's ₹4,000 crore equity capital raise plan. The matter is pending before the apex court.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.64 crore for the quarter ended September and announced the resignation of Sameer Gehlaut as the non-executive director and chairman of the company with effect from 31 December.

Lupin: The drug firm's US-based arm is voluntarily recalling all batches of two hypertension drugs due to potential presence of a substance that could cause cancer. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is voluntarily recalling lrbesartan tablets and lrbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets at the consumer level due to potential presence of N-nitrosoirbesartan impurity.

Route Mobile: The enterprise communication service provider has received shareholders' approval to raise ₹2,000 crore through sale of securities. A majority of shareholders also approved increasing limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company.

Cyient: The company's consolidated revenue for the September quarter rose 5% to ₹1,111.60 crore, while net profit was up 5% at ₹121.30 crore against ₹115 crore.

