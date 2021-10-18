Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Route Mobile

PNB Housing Finance: The lender has aborted ₹4,000-crore share sale plan to US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group and others. The deal got mired into legal tangles on matters of valuation. Sebi had last month approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's ₹4,000 crore equity capital raise plan. The matter is pending before the apex court.