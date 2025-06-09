Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, BEL, L&T, MCX, Bharti Airtel among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HDFC Bank HDFC Bank plans to take legal action following accusations from the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical (LKMM) Trust, which has urged financial regulators to suspend and prosecute the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy According to reports, Suzlon Energy’s promoters, the Tanti Family and Trust, are expected to sell 20 crore shares through a block deal on Monday.

Ambuja Cements Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements, India’s second-largest cement manufacturer, supplies close to 30% of the cement used in the country’s residential and infrastructure projects, according to its latest annual report.

Tata Steel Tata Steel, a homegrown company, plans to begin construction of its low-carbon, electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel production facility in the UK starting July 2025, with operations expected to launch by 2027.

Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure giant L&T has unveiled a ₹500 crore ESG bond offering, marking the first Indian corporate to issue such bonds under SEBI’s newly launched framework for ESG and sustainability-linked bonds.

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a 17% year-on-year increase in total sales for May 2025, with volumes rising to 80,458 units from 69,011 units in the same month last year. Production also experienced a strong growth of 28%, reaching 89,626 units compared to 70,261 units in May 2024. However, exports fell by 27% year-on-year to 2,671 units, down from 3,652 units a year earlier.

Asian Paints Birla Opus Paints, a subsidiary of the Birla Group, has lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing Asian Paints, the market leader, of abusing its dominant position.

Bharat Electronics Tata Electronics and Navratna company BEL have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work on semiconductor and electronics solutions. This partnership aims to support India’s self-reliance efforts in areas such as chip design, fabrication, OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), and defence-grade electronic components.

Advertisement

MCX MCX has obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce electricity derivatives.

Bharti Airtel Telecom operator Airtel has reached out to more than 40 banks, along with the RBI and NPCI, suggesting a close partnership and a unified effort to combat digital fraud, including the exchange of information on a repository of identified fraudulent financial domains.