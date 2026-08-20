Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, BSE, Oil India among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The domestic equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to the seventh consecutive session in the previous trading session, with the Nifty 50 closing below the 24,100 mark.

The Sensex declined 325.78 points, or 0.42%, to end at 76,909.68, while the Nifty 50 fell 76.60 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 24,078.30.

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On Thursday, the market is likely to open higher as the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,208 mark, down over 90.4 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Gift Nifty hints a positive start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

“Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a firmer undertone, supported by an overnight rebound on Wall Street and gains across Asian markets after easing U.S. Treasury yields improved global risk sentiment. While the recovery in overseas equities offers a constructive backdrop, persistent geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East is likely to keep investors cautious. Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point to a positive opening for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch HDFC Bank Private lender HDFC Bank said that LIC has got RBI's nod to increase its stake 10% from 4%.

BSE BSE has signed an agreement with MSCI covering several of its indexes. Subject to regulatory clearances, the exchange plans to explore launching futures and options contracts in India linked to these indexes.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India will raise vehicle prices by up to 1% across its product portfolio, effective September 2026.

HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Life Insurance Company said it has received approval from IRDAI for the reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another five-year term, effective September 12, 2026.

Oil India Oil India has set September 4, 2026, as the record date for the final dividend for FY26, which was recommended by its board at its meeting on May 13, 2026.

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Aditya Infotech The company’s board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares.

Astra Space Technologies Astra Space Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astra Microwave Products, has secured approval from the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to convert its status from a private limited company into a public limited company.

Engineers India Engineers India has set September 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the final dividend for FY26, subject to approval of the payout by members at the company’s annual general meeting.

Federal Bank A subsidiary of Federal Bank said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, at its meeting scheduled for August 25, 2026.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.