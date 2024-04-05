Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, Prestige Group, RBL Bank
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 5:
HDFC Bank: The bank announced a 55.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances, reaching ₹25.08 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024. This is a significant rise from the ₹16.14 lakh crore reported as of March 31, 2023. On a sequential basis, the bank's advances grew by 1.6%, from ₹24.69 lakh crore in December 2023. The bank also reported substantial growth in its domestic retail loans, with a YoY increase of approximately 108.9% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of around 3.7%. In Q4FY24, HDFC Bank's deposits totaled approximately ₹23.80 lakh crore, marking a YoY increase of 26.4% and a QoQ increase of 7.5%. The bank's CASA deposits in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose by 8.7% to ₹9.09 lakh crore, up from ₹8.36 lakh crore as of March 2023. The sequential growth in CASA deposits was 8.8%.
