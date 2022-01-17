Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector bank has reported an 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at ₹10,342.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on improvement in loan growth and asset quality in the wake up of pick-up in demand. This is more than ₹8,758.29 crore net profit reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. HDFC Bank's total income on standalone basis grew to ₹40,651.60 during the said quarter in FY22 vs ₹37,522.92 crore during Q3 FY21.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a dollar revenue growth of 7.6% sequentially in constant currency to $2.97 billion for the December quarter, the fastest in almost 12 years, boosted by new deal wins and acceleration in clients’ digital spending. In comparison, HCL’s closest rival, Wipro Ltd’s dollar revenue grew 3% sequentially in constant currency to $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Indian Oil: Energy major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) plans to invest ₹7,000 crore in new city gas distribution (CGD) projects. On Sunday, the state-run energy company announced that it has secured nearly 33% of the demand potential in the recently concluded 11th round of CGD bidding by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Oil India: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has exited from a US shale oil venture, selling its 20 per cent stake to its venture partner for USD 25 million -- the second exit of an Indian firm from the US shale business in two months.

Maruti Suzuki: Passenger vehicle exports from India increased 46 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, with Maruti Suzuki India leading the segment with dispatches of around 1.68 lakh units, as per the latest data by SIAM. The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 4,24,037 units in April-December 2021-22 as compared with 2,91,170 units in the same period a year ago. The carmaker also said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

SBI: Has hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) by up to 10 basis points (bps). This interest rate is applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore. The new rate is effective from 15 January 2022. The interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years has been increased to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent, as per data available with the SBI website. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged. SBI offers the highest interest rate of 5.40 per cent on FD for tenure from 5-10 years. For FD of tenure two years to less than three years stands 5.10 per cent. For tenure of 3 years to less than 5 years the interest rate is 5.30 per cent.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: ABFRL is facing a data breach on its portal, and the company is investing the incident. Meanwhile, the company has assured that it will have no operational or business impact on its operations.

SAIL: The Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of Maharatna public sector undertaking SAIL, has received a certificate from the Indian Navy for producing high-strength steel for making submarines, a statement said on Sunday. A high-level navy delegation led by Rear Admiral R Vishwanathan interacted with SR Suryavanshi, executive director (works) and other senior officers of the Odisha-based RSP here on January 13 for commercial production of DMR grade speciality steel, it said.

Sun Pharma/Lupin: Leading drug makers Sun Pharma and Lupin are recalling products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, for different reasons. As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Sun Pharma is recalling 696 bottles of Pregabalin capsules (50 mg), used for the treatment of epilepsy, anxiety, and nerve pain, in the US market. Lupin, on the other hand, is recalling 50,832 bottles of Gatifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company will consider stock split to alter the capital of the company when its board will meet on 2 February, according to an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.