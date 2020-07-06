Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, Marico

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Monday:

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender reported 21% growth in its advances which totalled ₹10.04 lakh crore on June 30 as compared to ₹8.29 lakh crore a year ago and ₹9.93 lakh crore on March 31.

ICICI Bank: The board of directors of the Bank will meet on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares to strengthen its financial position. "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

IndusInd Bank: The lender’s net advances jumped 4% y-o-y to ₹2 lakh crore as on 30 June, while the deposits grew by 6% to ₹2.11 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Enterprises, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, has won the auction to acquire 20% stake in bankrupt satellite broadband operator, OneWeb.

Metropolis Healthcare: American private equity firm The Carlyle group on Friday made a complete exit from its investment in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, selling its residual stake in the company for around Rs84 crore, through block deals on the stock exchanges.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,281.5 crore in the three months to March 2020, owing to a jump in impairments recorded in the quarter. The company’s total impairments stood at ₹2,549 crore in Q4 FY20 versus ₹185.11 crore in the same period last year.

Coal India: State-owned mining majors NLC India Ltd and Coal India Ltd have formed a joint venture to develop solar and thermal power assets to the tune of 5,000 megawatts of power.

Adani Ports: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports business Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Saturday said that its board will meet on Tuesday to consider raising up to $1.25 billion through dollar bonds.

Marico: Sharing a quarterly update, the company said it witnessed significant disruptions during the first fortnight of April but since then, has been able to steadily scale up operations to near-normal levels in June.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: The company has temporarily suspended operations at PY-1 field in Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure amid the covid-outbreak.

