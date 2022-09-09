Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Indigo, NTPC, Tata Power, Samvardhana Motherson

Vodafone Idea: The government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at ₹10 or above, according to an official source. Vodafone Idea (VIL) board has offered a stake to the government at a par value of ₹10 per share. The government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at ₹10 or above, according to an official source.

