Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹10,055.20 crore for the March quarter, led by growth in loan demand across categories and lower provisioning as bad loans were trimmed.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd. gave a sales forecast that trailed analyst estimates, signaling slowing demand for software and IT services as companies exit work-from-home arrangements in a post-pandemic world. Revenue this fiscal year ending in March 2023 will increase 13% to 15% in constant currency terms, lagging the 17% growth analyst had projected on average.

ICICI Pru Life: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Saturday posted over two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹185 crore for the January-March quarter on account of robust growth in new business. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹64 crore for January-March FY2021, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday said it will increase its holding in Rocksport Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in soft adventure activities and learning programmes, to 23.42 per cent with the acquisition of a tad over 4.88 lakh equity shares for ₹12 crore. The company has agreed to subscribe to an additional 4,88,321 equity shares of Rocksport in three installments for a total cash consideration of ₹12 crore, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The firm on Saturday said it has agreed to sell over 34.75 lakh shares, constituting 22.81 per cent of the paid-up capital, in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Pvt Ltd (MSSSPL), to Japan-based Sanyo Special Steel Co Ltd in a ₹212 crore deal.

IndiGo: IndiGo, promoted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta, former chairman, Shell group of companies in India, and BS Dhanoa, former air chief marshal, as independent non-executive directors to the airline’s board.

Tata Power: Tata Power on Thursday said a consortium led by US-based BlackRock Real Assets will invest ₹4,000 crore in its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, for over 10 per cent equity stake. Abu-Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) is also part of consortium GreenForest, Tata Power Company said in a statement.

UltraTech Cement: The country's leading cement maker UltraTech Cement on Friday announced investing USD 101.10 million (around ₹839.52 crore) for a 29.39 per cent equity stake in the UAE-based RAK Cement Co for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT). This is a "strategic investment" for the company, Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory update.

Oil marketing companies: The crude prices are still hovering above $100 per barrel and is likely to benefit OMCs.

Windlas Biotech: Windlas Biotech Ltd on Thursday said it has concluded European Union good manufacturing practice inspection carried out by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, for its Plant-IV at Dehradun with zero critical observations. This will help the firm expand its presence in the European market, the firm said.