Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Infosys, M&M, Tata Power

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday said it will increase its holding in Rocksport Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in soft adventure activities and learning programmes, to 23.42 per cent with the acquisition of a tad over 4.88 lakh equity shares for ₹12 crore. The company has agreed to subscribe to an additional 4,88,321 equity shares of Rocksport in three installments for a total cash consideration of ₹12 crore, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.