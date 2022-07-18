Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential, JSPL

Interglobe Aviation Ltd: A significant section of aircraft maintenance technicians of IndiGo have gone on sick leave in the last one week to protest against their low salaries. Indian carriers, which saw their revenues sapped dry during the global virus attack, had cut down the salaries of their employees during the peak of the pandemic to save cash. Most of them are yet to bring these salaries back to pre-pandemic levels.

