NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Aviation: Senior government officials on Wednesday met representatives of the Tata Group and businessman Ajay Singh, the two bidders for Air India, as the government evaluates their financial bids, a person aware of the matter said.

CAMS: IIFL Private Equity has completely exited its investment in mutual fund transfer agency Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) for $50 million ( ₹353 crore), having invested in the company just an year ago, said a person aware of the development.

Coal India: State-run Coal India said on Wednesday it will ramp up supplies to utilities to address a coal shortage that has left most of the country's power plants close to running out of fuel when electricity demand is increasing.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private lender levied a fee to deter customers who submitted forged documents to obtain loans instead of reporting them to law enforcement, a whistleblower alleged in his complaint to the Reserve Bank of India. The lender said it has issued over 400,000 credit cards since the RBI lifted its embargo in August, said Parag Rao, group head for payments, consumer finance, digital banking and IT.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-owned lender will no longer be subject to strict lending curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2015, as the central bank said on Wednesday that the lender has been taken out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) restrictions.

Piramal Enterprises: The Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group, which has completed the acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), has made ambitious plans for the merged entity. The merged entity aims to be the fastest growing company in the affordable housing segment and aims to expand the branch network from the existing 301 to 1,000 over the next 4-5 years, said Anand Piramal, executive director, Piramal Group.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday defended the appointment of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director after two of the Indian conglomerate’s institutional investors said they would oppose the move.

SJVN: The state-run hydropower generator’s plan to acquire PTC India Ltd’s wind power assets has hit a hurdle, two people aware of the development said. The acquisition is part of SJVN’s efforts to add renewable energy assets to its portfolio and has been in the works since early this year.

Vodafone Idea: The telco on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges that there is no proposal currently, that is being considered by board or promoters to invest additional capital in the company. The telecom operator was responding to a news report that said promoters are likely to invest additional capital in the company.

Zee: US investor Invesco on Wednesday approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for failing to announce a date for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee’s chief executive and managing director, Punit Goenka, as a director and reconstitute the board.

