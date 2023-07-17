Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Lupin, Suzlon

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported an 18.7% decrease in its net profit to ₹721 crore in the first quarter of the present fiscal year. The bank's deposits at the end of the first quarter amounted to ₹1.08 lakh crore, while advances reached ₹1.03 lakh crore. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, said the first quarter had remained steady for the bank.