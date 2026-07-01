Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed in negative territory on Tuesday, 30 June, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark. The Sensex fell 249.70 points, or 0.33%, to end at 76,478.67, while the Nifty 50 declined 80.50 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 23,865.75.

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However, the market is likely to open flat as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted start on Wednesday, 1 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,994 mark, down over 16 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

"The broader market is expected to trade with a cautious undertone. Supportive global cues, including gains on Wall Street overnight and a positive trend across Asian equities in early trade, are likely to underpin sentiment at the open.

However, investors are expected to remain cautious at higher levels as uncertainty continues to surround the ongoing US–Iran negotiations in Doha. Market participants are closely tracking the second round of talks involving U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran's continued insistence on full control over the Strait of Hormuz highlights unresolved differences over the proposed ceasefire framework. As a result, headline-driven volatility is likely to persist until greater clarity emerges on the diplomatic front," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch HDFC Bank HDFC Bank is set to appoint Jigar Shah as its General Counsel. Shah currently serves as Managing Director and Head of Compliance at the Indian subsidiary of global private equity firm KKR.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced that it will acquire the retail banking, private banking, and wealth management businesses of Deutsche Bank in India for around ₹282 crore ($29.79 million), marking the German lender's exit from the country's retail banking segment.

Coal India State-run Coal India on Tuesday announced plans to invest nearly ₹1,900 crore in research and development (R&D) initiatives by FY2030, aimed at boosting mine productivity while lowering emissions.

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KPIT Technologies The company said that it anticipates a weaker-than-expected performance in the first quarter of FY27, with revenue projected to fall by around 1% year-on-year.

HDFC Life Insurance The private insurer on Tuesday said it has received an order from the Commissioner (Appeals), Thane, upholding a GST demand, along with interest and penalty, totaling ₹132.7 crore.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies The defence engineering company on Tuesday (June 30) announced that it has entered into an intellectual property (IP) licensing agreement with Tandem Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Autonomous Power Corporation (PowerUS), for the Guardian-1 Interceptor technology.

RailTel Corporation of India The company has secured a ₹107.6 crore work order from Mahanadi Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a rental basis over a 60-month period.

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Also Read | From Gift Nifty to fall in Yen: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Hexaware Technologies The company has introduced Tensai for Reasoning Ops, the first generally available operating stage of its Tensai Agentic ITOps platform, designed to bring agentic AI capabilities to enterprise IT operations.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The fintech firm on Tuesday, entered into a five-year agreement with APAC Financial Services Private Ltd, a technology-driven non-banking financial company (NBFC), to provide its enterprise software platforms.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.