Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Apollo Tyres, IIFL Finance

2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 08:32 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to raise capital through sale of 4% promoter stake worth 8,000 crore, according to a Mint report
  • S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of BBB- for ICICI Bank and revised its outlook from stable to negative

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender plans to raise capital through sale of 4% promoter stake worth 8,000 crore, according to a Mint report. The stake sale will not only help the bank’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak lower his stake to 26% to comply with regulatory norms but also augment the bank’s capital adequacy.

HDFC Bank: The private lender on Saturday reported a 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to 6,927.6 crore for the quarter ended March led by higher net interest income (NII) and other income. The bank’s profit, however, was lower than 7,253.8 crore estimated by eight analysts polled by Bloomberg due to doubling of provisions to 3,784.4 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tata Motors: The auto major's luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover's sales declined a sharp 30.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 109,869 units in the quarter ended March, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The sales were down 12.1% YoY at 508,659 units in fiscal 2020.

Motherson Sumi: Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the rating of AAA to the auto component maker’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth 500 crore and placed the debt instrument under rating watch negative (RWA).

ICICI Bank: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of BBB- for the private lender and revised its outlook from stable to negative.

Jubilant Life Sciences: The company, after market hours on Friday, said it has issued commercial paper (CP) worth 100 crore at an annual interest rate of 7%.

Apollo Tryres: The tyre maker’s board on Friday approved raising 1,000 crore through the issuance of NCDs, in one or more tranches. The fundraising is subject to approval from regulators and shareholders.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: JM Financial Ltd bought 2.78% stake in the bank in the March quarter and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd raised its stake to 3.34% from 1.92%, according to the private lender’s shareholding pattern notified to stock exchanges on Friday.

IIFL Finance: Crisil has reaffirmed the rating of CRISIL AA with a stable outlook to the company's long-term rated bank loan facilities worth 2,000 crore.

Muthoot Finance: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of BB/B and changed its outlook to negative from stable for the non-banking finance company (NBFC).

