Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Paras Defence, TCS

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

HDFC Bank: India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to offer its banking services in semi-urban and rural areas. Under the pact, HDFC will cater to over 4.7 crore customers of IPPB, most of which (around 90 per cent) reside in rural areas.

Siemens: A joint venture between Tata Group company TRIL Urban Transport Ltd and Siemens arm Siemens Project Ventures will develop metro corridor for Pune Metro under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route. The JV has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

Mahindra Logistics: Third-party logistics solution provider Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has announced its acquisition of Meru today. The company has acquired 100 per cent equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Limited and V-Link Automotive Services Private Limited from Meru Travel Solutions Private Limited (MTSPL), Mahindra Logistics said today.

Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank today said the Reserve Bank of India today approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank till August 3, 2022. The bank board in its October 27, 2021, meeting had approved the the re-designation of Anand as the Deputy MD.

Paras Defence: Paras Defence has been selected by Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) as one of the companies for handing over technology of border surveillance systems, the company informed the exchanges today.

JSW Steel/ JSW Energy: Business conglomerate JSW Group on Monday unveiled a new green initiative for its employees that will provide incentives on electric vehicle purchase with special provision for free charging stations and separate parking facilities at offices. The company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which is aligned with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Sustainable Development Scenarios (SDS) of The International Energy Agency (IEA), will come into effect for its nationwide workforce from January 1, 2022.

TCS: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran today said the Group's strategy looking ahead will be based on four themes, digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health. In a letter to employees as the year comes to an and, Chandrasekaran said, our group companies are already adapting to above changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance. "Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward," he added.

Oil India: Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-largest state-owned oil explorer, is setting up a plant to manufacture green hydrogen at its Jorhat oilfield in Assam, the company said in a statement.

Godfrey Phillips India: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Monday announced the appointment of Sharad Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer. Aggarwal (50), who is taking over from Bhisham Wadhera, will be reporting to Godfrey Phillips India President and Managing Director Bina Modi, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

