Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Paras Defence, TCS

TCS: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran today said the Group's strategy looking ahead will be based on four themes, digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health. In a letter to employees as the year comes to an and, Chandrasekaran said, our group companies are already adapting to above changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance. "Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward," he added.