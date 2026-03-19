Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Manappuram Finance, Vedanta among 10 shares in focus today after US Fed policy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open sharply lower on Thursday, tracking global market weakness amid concerns over rising crude oil prices.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, with it trading around the 23,240 level — a discount of nearly 536 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are poised for a weak start, with early signals from Gift Nifty indicating a sharp gap-down opening as global sentiment deteriorates. The shift in risk appetite follows weakness across US and Asian markets, triggered by a combination of hawkish policy signals and escalating geopolitical tensions,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Wednesday, however, the domestic market ended on a positive note, extending gains for the third consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,700 mark. The Sensex climbed 633.29 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 76,704.13, while the Nifty 50 rose 196.65 points, or 0.83%, to end at 23,777.80.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, US Fed policy announcement, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, March 19, 2026 —

HDFC Bank The private bank said that its part-time Chairman and Independent Director, Atanu Chakraborty, has stepped down with immediate effect, citing the reasons mentioned in his resignation letter.

Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its subsidiaries — Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance — have secured approvals from the Reserve Bank of India for an indirect change in control and management by Bain Capital.

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Vedanta The company’s board is set to meet on Monday, March 23, to review and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares for FY26.

Nazara Technologies Nazara Technologies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Technologies UK, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 50% controlling stake in Bluetile Games SL and BestPlay Systems SL for a total consideration of $100.3 million ( ₹918 crore).

UltraTech Cement The cement manufacturer has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement along with Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreements to acquire a 26.18% stake in Sunsure Solarpark Seven Private Limited for up to ₹19.2 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences, Torrent Pharma Zydus Lifesciences and Torrent Pharmaceuticals have entered into a licensing and supply agreement to jointly market the diabetes treatment drug Semaglutide Injection in India.

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United Breweries The beverages company has secured environmental clearance for its proposed greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh. The facility will be established at the Industrial Manufacturing & Logistics Cluster in Unnao, with a planned annual production capacity of 1.3 million hectolitres.

NATCO Pharma The pharmaceutical company’s board is scheduled to meet on March 24 to evaluate a scheme of arrangement for the demerger of its agrochemicals business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Natco Crop Health Sciences Ltd, on a going-concern basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.